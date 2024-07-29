Aristides Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,439,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hub Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 293,094 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 232,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

