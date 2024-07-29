Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of R stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.17. 301,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $136.41. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

