Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $24.19. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 9,544 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

