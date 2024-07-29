Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 569,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

ADM traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.66. 490,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

