Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.80.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
