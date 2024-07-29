Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.4 %

APO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.67. 137,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $125.31.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

