Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $608.00

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 608 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 610 ($7.85), with a volume of 4271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($7.92).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.95 million, a PE ratio of 603.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 658.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 686.99.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

Featured Articles

