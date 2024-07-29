Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALFree Report) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.16) price target on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.75) to GBX 3,100 ($40.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.37) to GBX 2,590 ($33.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.09) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,765 ($35.76).

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,348.50 ($30.37). 10,036,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,029. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13,052.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,430.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,173.62.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 42,777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.87) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,116.09). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

