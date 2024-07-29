Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.16) price target on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.75) to GBX 3,100 ($40.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.37) to GBX 2,590 ($33.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.09) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,765 ($35.76).

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,348.50 ($30.37). 10,036,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,029. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13,052.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,430.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,173.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 42,777.78%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.87) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,116.09). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

