Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.16) price target on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.09) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.37) to GBX 2,590 ($33.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.75) to GBX 3,100 ($40.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,765 ($35.76).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 42,777.78%.
In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.87) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,116.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
