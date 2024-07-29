Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.16) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.09) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.37) to GBX 2,590 ($33.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.75) to GBX 3,100 ($40.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,765 ($35.76).

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 40.50 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,339.50 ($30.26). 1,228,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,430.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.62. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,813 ($36.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13,052.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 42,777.78%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.87) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,116.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

