Analysts Set The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target at $376.20

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $343.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.86. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

