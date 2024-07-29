Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $54.89

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.44.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

SM opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

