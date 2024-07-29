Analysts Set Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories Stock Performance
NYSE CLB opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.
About Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
