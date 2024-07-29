Analysts Set Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133,375 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLB opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

