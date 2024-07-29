Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.