American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSC. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 440,271 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 92.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 906,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $906.50 million, a PE ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 2.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

