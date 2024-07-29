American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSC. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 440,271 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 92.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 906,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $906.50 million, a PE ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 2.17.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
