American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
American Resources Stock Down 1.3 %
AREC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. 95,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,387. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Resources
Institutional Trading of American Resources
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Resources
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.