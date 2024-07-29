American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 20,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,399,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.6 %

AEO traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.31. 6,208,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

