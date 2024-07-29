Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.5%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.67 and last traded at $183.40. 8,512,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 42,265,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.