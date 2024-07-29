AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.90.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALA

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 176,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,315. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.71. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.07.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$796,050.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$796,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.