Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $72.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.30. 144,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

