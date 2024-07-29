Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$143.58 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

