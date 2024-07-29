Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down to $25.79

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $25.00. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 140,772 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

