Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $133.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $118.92 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 485.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

