Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALRS. Hovde Group upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $440.11 million, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

