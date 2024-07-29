Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.30 and last traded at $91.07. Approximately 557,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,018,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 41.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 95.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 115.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.1% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

