Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in July

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.9 days.

OTCMKTS EADSF traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.73. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average is $164.36. Airbus has a 52-week low of $127.76 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

