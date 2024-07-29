Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 138,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 562.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,649 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AL. Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. 72,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,319. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.