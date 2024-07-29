Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.91

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.91 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 25249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Agilysys Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,903,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,613,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

