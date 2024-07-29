Aevo Price Hits $0.48 (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Aevo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. Aevo has a market cap of $408.43 million and $44.77 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aevo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 860,652,519.4235585 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.503017 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $37,096,680.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aevo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.