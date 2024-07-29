Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $517.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.