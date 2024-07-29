Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.94.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

TSE ARE opened at C$15.63 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.40. The stock has a market cap of C$973.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

