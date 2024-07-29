Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Paradigm Capital lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.94.

TSE ARE opened at C$15.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.73. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$973.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

