Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 7.5% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,435,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,984,088. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

