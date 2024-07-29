Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.23

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.23 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 10880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Acushnet Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 29.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth $2,026,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,318,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

