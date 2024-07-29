ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.99

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.99 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.61), with a volume of 63300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.53).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

ActiveOps Stock Up 5.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £89.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6,250.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.65.

In related news, insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £119.98 ($154.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.50 ($19,291.87). In the last three months, insiders acquired 421 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,646. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

