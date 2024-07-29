ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.99

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.99 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.61), with a volume of 63300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.53).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on AOM
ActiveOps Stock Up 5.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £119.98 ($154.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.50 ($19,291.87). In the last three months, insiders acquired 421 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,646. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ActiveOps Company Profile
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ActiveOps
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.