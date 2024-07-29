ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $333.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ACNB has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.48. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in ACNB by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ACNB by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

