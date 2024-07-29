ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.81

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 184380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,509,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9,610.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after buying an additional 897,757 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,353,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

