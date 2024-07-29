Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $11,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 342,731 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

