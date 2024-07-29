abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Insider Acquires £10,000.08 in Stock

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Donaldson acquired 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.08 ($12,933.37).

ANII stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 797.50 ($10.31). The stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,394. The firm has a market capitalization of £413.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,977.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 786.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 718.62. abrdn New India Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.68).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

