Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 90.8% in July

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE AOD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,726. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
