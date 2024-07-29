Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 90.8% in July

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AOD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,726. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 37.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

