AbbVie’s (ABBV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABBV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.16 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

