96 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $298.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

