870 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after acquiring an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after buying an additional 180,415 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.2 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.18. The stock had a trading volume of 451,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

