85,220 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. 380,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,077. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $47.78.
In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
