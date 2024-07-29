85,220 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. 380,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,077. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.