7,519 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ichor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ichor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ichor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Trading Down 0.6 %

Ichor stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.66. 279,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,797. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

