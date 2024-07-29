5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the June 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FPLSF remained flat at $4.08 during trading hours on Friday. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653. The stock has a market cap of $362.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.87. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.53%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

