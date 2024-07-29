5,948 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $2,796,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 30,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $234.23. 258,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,794. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $237.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.89.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

