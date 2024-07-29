500 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

DE stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,798. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.93 and a 12 month high of $441.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.59 and its 200-day moving average is $383.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

