400 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $999.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $14.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $697.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,442. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $837.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $823.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

