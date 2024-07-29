2,182,290 Shares in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,182,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,647,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Annexon by 10,482.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,195 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,969 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
Annexon Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,604. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $576.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.29.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
