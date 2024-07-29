1,400 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after purchasing an additional 250,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,529,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after buying an additional 277,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE OWL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. 6,785,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,554. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

